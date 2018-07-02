Top Missouri Republicans Oppose Medicaid Expansion

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -Top Missouri Republicans say they have no intention of expanding Medicaid eligibility as a result of the Supreme Court's ruling on the federal health care law.

The high court struck down a provision Thursday that threatened states with the loss of existing federal Medicaid dollars if they refuse to expand coverage to adults earning up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level. That ruling essentially makes the expansion optional for states.

House Majority Leader Tim Jones says the Republican-led Legislature will not consider the expansion.

Republican Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder called the Medicaid expansion a "break-the-bank provision."

About 255,000 Missourians would gain coverage if its Medicaid eligibility were raised to 133 percent of the poverty level. It would cost the state $100 million or more annually beginning in 2017.