Top Missouri Senate Democrat to step down for judgeship

2 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, May 13 2016 May 13, 2016 Friday, May 13, 2016 12:32:36 PM CDT May 13, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The top Missouri Senate Democrat says he will be appointed to an administrative judgeship and will step down.

Senate Minority Leader Joe Keaveny on Friday said Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon will appoint him to be an administrative law judge in St. Louis.

He says he plans to resign as a lawmaker to accept the position, which he says will deal with workers compensation cases. Keaveny says he'll be gone by the September veto session.

Keaveny is a 59-year-old attorney who lives in St. Louis. He was elected to the Senate in a special election in 2009.

His term was set to end in 2018. Keaveny says he expects Nixon to call a special election for his replacement this year.

Keaveny says Assistant Minority Leader Gina Walsh will take over for him.

