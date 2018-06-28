Top Nuclear Regulator Tours Nebraska Plant

BROWNVILLE, Neb. (AP) - The chairman of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission said utilities running both of Nebraska's nuclear plants appear to be doing a good job battling Missouri River floodwaters. Gregory Jaczko toured Nebraska Public Power District's Cooper nuclear power plant near Brownville on Sunday. He plans to tour Omaha Public Power District's Fort Calhoun nuclear power plant near Blair on Monday.

Jaczko said there are good things going on at both plants, and both the utilities are taking appropriate measures to keep the plants safe. He said NPPD is taking a lot of effort to protect Cooper from floodwaters.

Jaczko said Fort Calhoun remains safe despite losing one of its flood barriers Sunday. He said that inflatable barrier that had been surrounding an auxiliary building wasn't needed to keep the plant safe.