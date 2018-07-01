Topeka Schools' Police Force Wants More Firepower

KANSAS CITY - The Topeka school district's police force is requesting high-powered semi-automatic rifles after reviewing its security following the deadly school shooting in Connecticut.

The nearly 14,000-student Topeka district has 10 officers on a district-led force and contracts for another 10 officers through the local police department. Director of school safety Ron Brown says the district's force carries only semi-automatic handguns, while the officers contracted through the police department also carry semi-automatic rifles. When the semi-automatic rifles are in the schools, they are secured in gun safes.

Brown recently told the school board that he wants his officers to have semi-automatic rifles, too. He is requesting Colt AR-15s. He says that would equalize the firepower in a confrontation with someone armed with an assault rifle.

No action has been taken.