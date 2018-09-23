Tornado Death Toll Rises to 122 in Joplin

JOPLIN (AP) - The massive tornado that tore through Joplin is now officially the deadliest single twister in the U.S. in nearly six decades with a death toll of at least 122. City Manager Mark Rohr said Tuesday that more than 750 people were injured. Nine people also have been recovered from debris and authorities say the search and rescue is continuing.

The twister that hit Joplin on Sunday is the deadliest single tornado since the National Weather Service began keeping official records in 1950. It's the 8th-deadliest single twister in U.S. history.