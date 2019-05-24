Tornado Recovery: Resources and ways to help

JEFFERSON CITY -  Resources are available across the area for those affected by tornadoes in Jefferson City and Eldon Wednesday night.

Get Help

If you or someone you know needs assistance or resources, call the American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri Chapter at 1-800-RED-CROS or 2-1-1 (or 1-800-427-4626). A 2-1-1 Specialist will assist in finding health and human service resources near you. Services include referrals for basic human needs, physical and mental health resources, and support for all who have been impacted. 2-1-1 is free, accessible 24/7 and completely confidential. Additional information can be found at www.211helps.org.

Donations

Monetary donations are being accepted at the American Red Cross' Central and Northern Missouri Chapter’s website or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or by texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

Cash/check and water donations are being accepted at the United Way of Central Missouri located at 205 Alameda Drive in Jefferson City. Checks should be made payable to the American Red Cross Central and Northern Missouri Chapter.

Volunteer

Individuals wanting to volunteer and assist with the disaster recovery can register HERE. Stay tuned as those volunteer opportunities and needs continue to be updated. Individuals looking to register as a volunteer with the American Red Cross will first need a background check and training. To begin that process, please visit www.redcross.org/volunteer.

