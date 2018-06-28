Tornado Relief Supplies Found

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

LIBERTY (AP) - A Kansas City man suspected of stealing a Salvation Army truck hauling tornado relief supplies to Greensburg, Kansas, is in jail. Clay County authorities say 35-year-old Shane Hedges was driving the truck that was stolen early Sunday from a Lee's Summit hotel parking lot. Deputies answering a burglary call yesterday chased the truck until it crashed into a drainage ditch in a soybean field. The trailer carrying the supplies was not with the truck at the time but is expected to be retrieved soon. It was carrying seven pallets of cleaning supplies, wheelchairs and walkers and camera equipment to victims of the May 4 tornado that struck Greensburg.