Tornado relief volunteers bring free food and water to Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – Volunteers from all over Jefferson City are working to help those affected by the tornado.

The caterer Love2Nourish is a gathering point for people, organizations and businesses wanting to distribute water, food and supplies. Donors include Hy-Vee, World Central Kitchen and Sysco Foods.

Laurel Dunwoody, the owner of Love2Nourish, said she was fortunate her business wasn't hurt by the tornado and she wanted to dedicate the space to helping others.

“We’ve gotten hundreds of donations in food and we are hooking up with different companies to provide food throughout the week,” she said.

Sysco Foods of Kansas City partnered with World Central Kitchen to help.

District Sales Manager Carla Kessell said, “We want to feed the volunteers, we want to feed the workers and we want to feed anyone in the community that needs food, water or sanitary supplies.”

People were walking in off the street carrying armloads of supplies. Others delivered cash.

“If there are people we can’t get to or can’t get to us, we have lots of volunteers that are driving food places,” Kessell said.

One of Dunwoody's friends lost her business in the tornado.

“I’m using some of her equipment she was able to salvage, so she’s just donated that to us to be able to use it during this time,” she said.

Dunwoody said her business will post updates on its Facebook page and Instagram to let people know what’s happening and what they have available.