Tornado Safety Tips

When a Tornado Watch is issued that means conditions are favorable for tornado development in your area and you should watch for possible tornadic thunderstorms. Put on your shoes or have them readily available in case a tornado forms.

When a Tornado Warning is issued for your county that means a tornado has either been detected by radar or has been seen by an individual. This is the most serious type of weather warning.

When a Tornado Warning is issued, tune to KOMU. We provide live coverage of all tornado warnings in our viewing area. For your safety, take shelter immediately. If you live in a house with a basement, get underground. If there is no basement, go to the center-most point in the building. An interior bathroom or closet offer the best protection. Stay away from windows. Crouch as low as possible and cover yourself with blankets and pillows.

If you live in a mobile home, advance warning should provide plenty of time to evacuate your home. Move to a nearby sturdy shelter until the threat has passed. If you are driving, do not try to outrun a tornado. Seek shelter inside a sturdy building or as a last resort in a ditch. Do not seek shelter under highway overpasses. Follow these tips and you can stay safe during tornadoes.