Tornado shelters during COVID-19: You need to plan now

3 weeks 5 days 20 hours ago Thursday, April 02 2020 Apr 2, 2020 Thursday, April 02, 2020 7:05:00 PM CDT April 02, 2020 in Continuous News
By: Kenton Gewecke, KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist
loading

COLUMBIA - Severe weather season is here and it doesn't care that a pandemic has swept the world over and has most Americans sheltering in place and working from from.

The question has been raised, "If a tornado warning is issued should I leave my mobile home and go to a shelter, risking exposure to or spread of the novel coronavirus or should I stay and hope for the best?"

I cannot make you do anything, your life is in your hands, but I can give you guidance. Go to a shelter. Mobile homes are the last place you want to be in a tornado. Need a stat?

In 2019, 70-percent of tornado-related deaths occurred in mobile homes. A trailer is the last place you want to be. I'd rather you be in a ditch or dry culvert. Does that sound crazy? I'm serious.

Ditches don't allow for much suction and a tornado would go right over you. In a dry culvert, meaning it isn't filled with water, you are literally underground, the best place to be. 

Never go under an overpass during a tornado warning. You will be in a vacuum and the tornado can easily suck you from underneath the overpass. 

PLAN NOW, CALL NOW

So, you know you need to go to a shelter even during a pandemic. The important thing is to have that place set in stone NOW. Do not wait!

Some shelters are not opening during this pandemic. You need to call or visit the shelter NOW and ask if they will be open for tornado warnings. If you wait until the day-of or the moment-of, it may be too late.

Make your plans now and have peace of mind.

Be sure to download the KOMU 8 Weather & Traffic App and turn on notifications. We will send you notifications with exclusive video updates when we are tracking severe potential. Our goal is for you to never be caught off guard. Stay with us. We have you covered. 

More News

Grid
List

Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
Rural hospitals at the "tip of the iceberg," time will tell impact of COVID-19
HERMANN - Hospitals across Missouri and across the nation have been struggling to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.... More >>
28 minutes ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:43:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri casinos remain closed past May 4
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. ... More >>
55 minutes ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:16:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
What Missouri's recovery plan means for local restaurants
COLUMBIA - The Show Me Strong Recovery Plan has guidelines for all businesses planning to reopen on Monday, May 4,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:11:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
Community-wide testing continues in Saline County
SALINE COUNTY — The Saline County Health Department partnered with Katy Trail Community Health to test for COVID-19 on Tuesday... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

MISSING: Cole County Sheriff's Department needs help finding missing man
MISSING: Cole County Sheriff's Department needs help finding missing man
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for Ronald J. Kappel,... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 1:53:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Food bank distributing fresh produce and goods during pandemic
Food bank distributing fresh produce and goods during pandemic
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri is providing community members with fresh produce and other goods... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 1:40:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Can you identify the suspect in the red truck? CPD searching for information after burglary
Can you identify the suspect in the red truck? CPD searching for information after burglary
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a burglary that happened on Sunday, April... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 12:31:00 PM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Sunrise Beach to reopen the fire protection district in phases
Sunrise Beach to reopen the fire protection district in phases
SUNRISE BEACH - The Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District is working on reopening the district. The reopening will occur... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:53:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

People with eating disorders have suffered all their lives, now they're struggling even more
People with eating disorders have suffered all their lives, now they're struggling even more
(CNN) -- Cara Lisette has spent more than half her life battling anorexia. Now under the COVID-19 lockdown, she says... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 11:30:54 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Galloway's audit of Otterville garners fair rating
Galloway's audit of Otterville garners fair rating
COOPER COUNTY - Auditor Nicole Galloway audited the city of Otterville after a citizen petition was started seeking an independent... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 10:40:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Monett man arrested in Mexico with four additional arrest warrants
Monett man arrested in Mexico with four additional arrest warrants
MEXICO - The Mexico Public Safety Department arrested 26-year-old Blake Swisher of Monett, Missouri Wednesday morning after a short on-foot... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 9:27:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
Suspect in Deonte Gainwell shooting pleads guilty
COLUMBIA - The man accused in the January 2019 shooting of Deonte Gainwell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Tuesday.... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:33:10 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
Ramp closure scheduled along route 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA- The northbound entrance ramp from Boone County Route AC to U.S. Route 63 will now be closed Thursday April,... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 8:22:00 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
America's economy just had the worst quarter since 2008
(CNN) -- The US economy contracted for the first time in nearly six years between January and March, as the... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 Wednesday, April 29, 2020 7:57:18 AM CDT April 29, 2020 in News

EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
EmVP: Strangers share their RVs with healthcare workers
CLARK - On a breezy morning, Jennipher Burris stands outside the camper parked in her driveway adjusting the rug blown... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 9:37:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in Top Stories

Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
Man arrested after MSHP find gun, marijuana at traffic stop
CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) arrested a 31-year-old man on multiple charges after pulling him over... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 7:28:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
Hundreds without power in Mid-Missouri after Tuesday storms
MISSOURI - After a round of storms on Tuesday evening, 880 households have been left without power in Missouri. ... More >>
20 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 6:29:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News

Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
Mizzou Athletics 'firmly believes' football season will start on time
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk said in an email sent to season ticket holders that Mizzou... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT April 28, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 53°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
4pm 52°
5pm 54°
6pm 55°
7pm 54°