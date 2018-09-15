Tornado Strikes North East Missouri

The weather service reports the damage occurred around 5 p.m. Amateur radio reports also claim large trees down in the area near Granville.

Shelby County officials say a tornado touched down there around the same time, crossing Highway 36 and receding into the sky. Officials report three buildings damaged there due to high winds.

One camper was destroyed at the Scotland County fairgrounds. The one person inside was not injured.

There were also downed power lines resulting in power outages.



