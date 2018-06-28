Tornado Touches Down in St. James

ST. JAMES - Severe storms swept through Phelps County in south-central Missouri this afternoon, leaving downed trees, snarled traffic, property damage and power outages. Part of the roof at St. James Middle School blew off while school was in session. City clerk Marilyn Woolsey says no injuries are reported at the school. There are some reports of property damage to homes and businesses. The Phelps County emergency management director says a tornado appears to have touched down in St. James. He says several manufacturing plants and a Wal-Mart distribution center were also damaged.