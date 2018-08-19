Tornado Touches Down in St. James, Storms Hit Phelps County

But, just as with so many storms, the sun shone again 30 minutes later.

"[I] came downstairs, I started going over toward the laundry room facilities," the next thing I know, the wind started picking up and gusting us around. The upstairs neighbors were just pullin up, and I told them to get inside to the downstairs apartment here." Despite damage to st. James middle school all 400 of the 6, 7th, and 8th graders are ok.