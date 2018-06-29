Tornado 'Warehouse' for Joplin Recovery Closes

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - The closing of a building that housed several faith-based relief organizations after the May 2011 tornado in Joplin has closed, marking an unofficial milestone for recovery efforts.

The building, known as "The Warehouse," opened a few months after the tornado devastated Joplin. It housed several recovery and rebuilding groups, including several churches, Habitat for Humanity, and Hearts and Hammers.

Amy and Bryan Ipsen bought the 20,000-square-foot building, which also housed a $150,000 tool lending library. Many of those tools have been donated to Pittsburg State University's construction program.

The Joplin Globe reports Immanuel Lutheran formed a nonprofit called Transform Joplin that organized volunteers and streamlined home rebuilding and repair efforts.

Amy Ipsen said the last of the groups has cleared out their belongings and the warehouse is empty again.