Tornado Warning Over for Chariton, Saline County

MID-MISSOURI - The tornado warning for west central Chariton and northwestern Saline counties has ended.

At 9:04 p.m., trained weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Norbrone. As tornado may develop at any time. This dangerous storm was located 6 miles east of Norborne, or 6 miles southwest of Carrollton, moving east at 55 mph.