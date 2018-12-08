Tornado warnings, thunderstorms pound mid-Missouri

COLUMBIA -Several severe thunderstorms with tornado warnings covered the mid-Missouri area Wednesday night.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain, strong winds and a lot of lightning affected most of mid-Missouri with many areas experiencing tornado warnings. According to KOMU 8 weathercaster Kenton Gewecke, the severe weather began with a tornado watch in the west and southwestern portions of mid-Missouri just after 6 p.m.

Gewecke said the storm formed along a stationary front, following a path from the Kansas City area to the St. Louis area. KSHB-TV in Kansas City reported a tornado touch down in Lee's Summit around 7 p.m.

Here is video of the tornado in KC this evening from a helicopter. http://t.co/9zxy5mDwXo via our KC affiliate @41ActionNews. #mowx — Kenton Gewecke KOMU8 (@KentonGewecke) July 2, 2015



As the storms spread to the KOMU 8 viewing areas, a tornado warning took effect around 7:40 p.m. for Callaway and Boone counties. Those warnings expired at 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Gewecke reported the severe conditions moving through Callaway and Cole counties around 8:30 p.m. with damaging winds and torrential rain.

Hail moving toward Ashland and Fulton. Flash flooding still happening. #mowx pic.twitter.com/jVWx7G5X1i — Kenton Gewecke KOMU8 (@KentonGewecke) July 2, 2015





KOMU 8 Meteorologist Tori Stepanek said although the tornado warnings expired for some of mid-Missouri, storms were continuing to regenerate.

Flash flooding was also a concern alongside the severe weather warnings Wednesday night. Most of the flash flooding warnings will continue throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

According to Boone County Sheriff's road closing report, road closings due to flooding in Boone County include:

Texas Ave west of Providence

Creasy Springs Rd at Bear Creek

Sinclair Rd about 1/2 mile south of Nifong Blvd

Rangeline Rd near Ben Williams and David Allen Rd E

ORear Rd near Hillview Dr

6700 Blk of Highway 40

3500 Blk of Ridgeview Dr

Highway KK near Juliesburg Way

2800 Blk of Blackfoot Rd

KOMU 8 asked viewers to share photos taken safely of the storm conditions and flooding the their areas.

My house on stadium and college park! I think the city needs to put in a larger whistle under my driveway! Posted by Jake Bowlby on Wednesday, 1 July 2015





North Columbia Posted by Renee Suzanne Taylor on Wednesday, 1 July 2015

MT @vicki_whitney Hail at Georgetown off Scott pic.twitter.com/qvceGzEJ8C — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) July 2, 2015





MT @billydex this was the sky above 63 and grindstone about 20 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/EEWAj15tLx — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) July 2, 2015





MT @pmaddie Southwest Columbia about 10 minutes before the sirens pic.twitter.com/KtbBOUvyfY — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) July 2, 2015





Stay safe but if you have pictures of the storms please tweet them in to @KOMUnews. — KOMU 8 News (@KOMUnews) July 2, 2015





[Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct a video link.]