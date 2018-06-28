Tornadoes Touch Down in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

DALLAS, TX - More than a dozen injuries ranging from minor to severe have been reported after tornadoes and violent storms raked through the Dallas area.

Officer Paul Beck in the Dallas suburb of Lancaster says 10 people were injured when a reported tornado touched down there Tuesday. He says two of those injuries are severe but did not have further details.

Assistant Arlington fire chief Jim Self says three people suffered minor injuries there. They include two residents of a nursing home who were taken to a hospital after swirling winds clipped the building.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes tore through the area Tuesday, and several others have been reported.

(Photo courtesy of Zachary Chisenhall)