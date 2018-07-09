Tornadoes Touch Down in Sedalia

Thursday night, two weak tornadoes touched down in the Sedalia area. Because of the El Nino winter, there has been increased severe weather, and that's something the people of Sedalia are familiar with. "Yeah, it happens sometimes. We're in tornado alley I guess, so we get our share occasionally," said Sedalia resident Richard Hargrave.

Most of the damage was confined to one street, and it hit one house the hardest. Other than a few trees, all but one house on 32nd Street were okay. "You just gotta be thankful you're alive," said Sedalia resident Carol Case.

Case's neighbor's home recieved the most damage, but her home remained untouched. "Their roof was ripped off, their play pen was gone..." But even Case's flowers were fine. She considers this a miracle.

"I really don't like tornadoes. I'd just as soon they pass over," Case said with a chuckle. The tornadoes did indeed pass over her home.