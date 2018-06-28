Tornados Hit Eastern Missouri

BOWLING GREEN, Mo. (AP) - Storms with heavy rain and tornados swept through northeastern Missouri, damaging barns and yanking down power lines, but no major damage or injuries were reported.

The Pike County Sheriff's Department said the storm hit the Bowling Green area late Tuesday afternoon, and that spotters confirmed three tornadoes in the county in a 45-minute period. The

department said barns and outbuildings were damaged, but there were no early reports of injuries.

Several power lines were also reported down, causing power outages in the area.

Police said there were no reports of damage or injuries in the town of Bowling Green, about 50 miles north of St. Louis. The National Weather Service issued a series of tornado warnings Tuesday for the area, which also included sections of western Illinois.

Lambert Airport in St. Louis was reported closed Tuesday evening because of bad weather. The National Weather Service issued several tornado warnings Tuesday for the area, which also included western Illinois. The weather service said Wednesday was expected to be dry, but more rain was forecast for later in the week, raising concerns about flooding.