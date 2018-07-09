Torres Gets Slam, Giants Whip Cardinals 7-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Madison Bumgarner won his second straight after losing his first six decisions and Andres Torres gave the National League's worst offense a big boost with his first career grand slam in the San Francisco Giants' 7-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday.

Kyle McClellan (6-2) was knocked out after four innings in the worst outing of his first season in the Cardinals' rotation, missing a chance to tie for the major league victory lead. Albert Pujols hit his ninth homer and Allen Craig doubled twice with an RBI.

Cody Ross also homered for the Giants, who are last in the

National League in runs even after this outburst and had been shut out twice the previous four games.