Total Flood Coverage

1 decade 1 year 1 month ago Sunday, May 13 2007 May 13, 2007 Sunday, May 13, 2007 10:33:06 AM CDT May 13, 2007 in News

Governor Blunt has mobilized more than 100 members of the National Guard as floodwater continues to rise in northwest and central Missouri.

Here are the conditions of the Missouri River at various points throughout Mid-Missouri, (as of 11:20 AM, Sunday evening) according to the National Weather Service.

A levee in Brunswick broke Thursday afternoon and the Misosuri Water Patrol spent 12 hours trying to corral a runaway barge.  It is now parked near the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City at Capital Sand.

AT GLASGOW:

The river is currently at 33.99 ft, above flood stage (25 ft.). It crested at 34.18 at 3:45 pm on Friday, May 11.

AT BOONVILLE:

The river is currently at 29.33 ft, above flood stage (21 ft). It crested at 29.99 ft at 3:45 PM Friday, May 11.

AT JEFFERSON CITY:

The river is currently at 28.81 ft, above flood stage (23 ft). It crested at 28.93 at 9:45 AM Friday, May 11.

AT CHAMOIS

The river is currently at 24.17 ft, above flood stage (17 ft). It has remained at that cresting level since Friday, May 11.

AT GASCONADE:

The river is currently at 27.33 ft, above flood stage (22 ft). It has not had the levels checked since 6 AM Saturday, May 12. 

AT HERMANN:

The river is currently at 27.39 ft, above flood stage (21 ft). It is expected to crest at 27.5 ft, in the moderate stage (26-33 ft), on Sunday, May 13.

THE GRAND RIVER AT BRUNSWICK:

The river is currently at 30.45 ft, above flood stage (19ft). It crested at 30.5 at 10:34 AM Saturday, May 12.

KOMU will keep you updated on these conditions.

For MODOT's list of road closures, click on the link above.

The Columbia/Boone County Emergency Operations Center has also offered this advice: Remember, as little as six inches of water can lift a vehicle off of the road. Do not attempt to drive across a roadway covered with water, you cannot tell how deep the water may be. Do not attempt to walk across a road covered with water; the force of the water is deceptive and could sweep you off of your feet and carry you down stream.

The Columbia/Boone County Emergency Operations Center has fielded several calls from individuals asking where they can purchase sandbags for personal use in the event of flooding.

The following locations have sandbags for sale to the public:

Lowes Home Center 201 Conley Road: (573) 499-6767 Home Depot Clark Lane & Highway 63: (573) 814-1900 Westlake's Ace hardware Business 70 at Old Highway 63: (573) 449-7277

Road Closures:

The Columbia/Boone County Emergency Operations Center, Joint Information Center, advises of these road closures by emergency services providers in Boone County.  To make sure you see the most updated closures, be sure to check the Boone County link in the KOMU Story Toolbox:

  • Highway 40 E .97 miles after SP 240 W and 1.12 miles after SP 240 W
  • Route M E 7.99 miles before US 63 S at Route Y E
  • Route MM E 4.31 miles before
  • Route M E to Route M E
  • 700 Block of Cedar Tree Lane
  • Easley River Road near Route N
  • Rippeto Road near Harold Cunningham
  • Harold Cunningham near Route MM
  • Alley between 9th and 10th Street S of Broadway
  • Soft Pit Hill Road E at Coonce Lane S
  • Hartsburg Bottom Road S at Soft Pit Hill Road
  • Rocheport Gravel Road at Highway 40 W
  • Smith Hatchery Road S at Mahan Creek
  • 19000 Block of River Road S
  • 18300 Block of River Road S
  • Cedar Tree Lane W at Glascock Branch Creek
  • Easley River Road S at Route N
  • Rippeto Road S at Route N S
  • Rippeto Road S at Harold Cunningham Road W
  • Brampton Court S at Mahan Branch Creek
  • Rocheport Gravel Road W at Highway 40 W
  • Claysville Road E at South Mount Pleasant Road S
  • Hartsburg Bottom Road at Hart Creek
  • Harold Cunningham at Route MM

In Moniteau County:

  • Route 179 at  3.29 miles after Route N and 4.24 miles before MO 87 S
  • Route P at Route 179 N and 4.02 miles after Route 179 S 

In Cooper County:

  • Route OO at Routes M&N
  • Route V one mile south of I-70 near Woolridge

Numbers to call about the flooding:

The American Red Cross Hotline number is 1-866-Get-Info. Volunteers at this telephone number will be able to share sheltering information for assistance, or how to donate items to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

The Donations and Volunteer Hotline is 888-377-2100. AmeriCorps will be coordinating volunteers, and donated goods.  Those affected by the storm may also contact the number to receive referrals and answers to questions.  The donation lines are staffed from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and messages will be returned.

For questions concerning sand-bagging operations in the Hartsburg and Wilton area, contact the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District (SBCFPD) Command Post at 573-657-9768.

For questions concerning sand-bagging operations in the Rocheport and McBaine areas, contact the Boone County Fire Protection District at 573-219-0677.

For questions regarding the City of Columbia Wetlands, call Columbia Public Works Department Public Information at 573-874-7250.

For questions regarding the City of Columbia Water Treatment Plant, call Water and Light Department at 573-874-7325.

For questions regarding public health risks from contaminated flood waters, call Bret the Columbia/Boone County Department, at 573-874-6396.

The phone number for the Joint Information Center, located in the Emergency Operations Center, is 573-874-7470.

To follow up-to-the-minute details on this developing story, hit the refresh on your browser to keep up with KOMU's ongoing coverage.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

More News

Grid
List

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
Non-profit leases Cemetery Lodge from Veterans Administration
JEFFERSON CITY - A non-profit group working to preserve Jefferson City's History symbolically got the keys to the Cemetery Lodge... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:08:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
Jefferson City man charged with promotion and possession of child pornography
JEFFERSON CITY - A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the promotion and possession of child pornography Wednesday. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
Five killed in shooting at Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis, Maryland
(CNN) - Five people were killed and several others wounded in a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis,... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:03:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
Special Olympian leaves legacy in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - More than seven years after Gordon Barnes passed away, he is still making his mark in Jefferson... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:00:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in central Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA - Moberly Police arrested Phillip Lawson Thursday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree assault in connection to the central Columbia... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
Newly released records show some CPD officers aren't happy
COLUMBIA – Columbia Police officers surveyed by the city said they want to to see improvements within the department. The... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
Found safe: Police locate missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department cancelled an an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a 64-year-old woman. She... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
UPDATE: MU responds to discrimination lawsuit by former track coach
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri sent a statement to KOMU 8 News on Friday in response to a lawsuit... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
12pm 93°
1pm 95°
2pm 96°
3pm 97°