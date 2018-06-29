Total Flood Coverage

Governor Blunt has mobilized more than 100 members of the National Guard as floodwater continues to rise in northwest and central Missouri.

Here are the conditions of the Missouri River at various points throughout Mid-Missouri, (as of 11:20 AM, Sunday evening) according to the National Weather Service.



A levee in Brunswick broke Thursday afternoon and the Misosuri Water Patrol spent 12 hours trying to corral a runaway barge. It is now parked near the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City at Capital Sand.

AT GLASGOW:

The river is currently at 33.99 ft, above flood stage (25 ft.). It crested at 34.18 at 3:45 pm on Friday, May 11.

AT BOONVILLE:

The river is currently at 29.33 ft, above flood stage (21 ft). It crested at 29.99 ft at 3:45 PM Friday, May 11.

AT JEFFERSON CITY:

The river is currently at 28.81 ft, above flood stage (23 ft). It crested at 28.93 at 9:45 AM Friday, May 11.

AT CHAMOIS

The river is currently at 24.17 ft, above flood stage (17 ft). It has remained at that cresting level since Friday, May 11.

AT GASCONADE:

The river is currently at 27.33 ft, above flood stage (22 ft). It has not had the levels checked since 6 AM Saturday, May 12.

AT HERMANN:

The river is currently at 27.39 ft, above flood stage (21 ft). It is expected to crest at 27.5 ft, in the moderate stage (26-33 ft), on Sunday, May 13.

THE GRAND RIVER AT BRUNSWICK:

The river is currently at 30.45 ft, above flood stage (19ft). It crested at 30.5 at 10:34 AM Saturday, May 12.

KOMU will keep you updated on these conditions.

For MODOT's list of road closures, click on the link above.

The Columbia/Boone County Emergency Operations Center has also offered this advice: Remember, as little as six inches of water can lift a vehicle off of the road. Do not attempt to drive across a roadway covered with water, you cannot tell how deep the water may be. Do not attempt to walk across a road covered with water; the force of the water is deceptive and could sweep you off of your feet and carry you down stream.

The Columbia/Boone County Emergency Operations Center has fielded several calls from individuals asking where they can purchase sandbags for personal use in the event of flooding.

The following locations have sandbags for sale to the public:

Lowes Home Center 201 Conley Road: (573) 499-6767 Home Depot Clark Lane & Highway 63: (573) 814-1900 Westlake's Ace hardware Business 70 at Old Highway 63: (573) 449-7277

Road Closures:

The Columbia/Boone County Emergency Operations Center, Joint Information Center, advises of these road closures by emergency services providers in Boone County. To make sure you see the most updated closures, be sure to check the Boone County link in the KOMU Story Toolbox:

Highway 40 E .97 miles after SP 240 W and 1.12 miles after SP 240 W



Route M E 7.99 miles before US 63 S at Route Y E



Route MM E 4.31 miles before



Route M E to Route M E



700 Block of Cedar Tree Lane



Easley River Road near Route N



Rippeto Road near Harold Cunningham



Harold Cunningham near Route MM



Alley between 9th and 10th Street S of Broadway



Soft Pit Hill Road E at Coonce Lane S



Hartsburg Bottom Road S at Soft Pit Hill Road



Rocheport Gravel Road at Highway 40 W



Smith Hatchery Road S at Mahan Creek



19000 Block of River Road S



18300 Block of River Road S



Cedar Tree Lane W at Glascock Branch Creek



Easley River Road S at Route N



Rippeto Road S at Route N S



Rippeto Road S at Harold Cunningham Road W



Brampton Court S at Mahan Branch Creek



Rocheport Gravel Road W at Highway 40 W



Claysville Road E at South Mount Pleasant Road S



Hartsburg Bottom Road at Hart Creek



Harold Cunningham at Route MM

In Moniteau County:

Route 179 at 3.29 miles after Route N and 4.24 miles before MO 87 S



Route P at Route 179 N and 4.02 miles after Route 179 S

In Cooper County:

Route OO at Routes M&N



Route V one mile south of I-70 near Woolridge

Numbers to call about the flooding:

The American Red Cross Hotline number is 1-866-Get-Info. Volunteers at this telephone number will be able to share sheltering information for assistance, or how to donate items to the American Red Cross for relief efforts.

The Donations and Volunteer Hotline is 888-377-2100. AmeriCorps will be coordinating volunteers, and donated goods. Those affected by the storm may also contact the number to receive referrals and answers to questions. The donation lines are staffed from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and messages will be returned.

For questions concerning sand-bagging operations in the Hartsburg and Wilton area, contact the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District (SBCFPD) Command Post at 573-657-9768.



For questions concerning sand-bagging operations in the Rocheport and McBaine areas, contact the Boone County Fire Protection District at 573-219-0677.



For questions regarding the City of Columbia Wetlands, call Columbia Public Works Department Public Information at 573-874-7250.



For questions regarding the City of Columbia Water Treatment Plant, call Water and Light Department at 573-874-7325.



For questions regarding public health risks from contaminated flood waters, call Bret the Columbia/Boone County Department, at 573-874-6396.



The phone number for the Joint Information Center, located in the Emergency Operations Center, is 573-874-7470.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)