Tourism rates rise in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri welcomed a record number of visitors in 2015, according to Gov. Jay Nixon.

He announced Wednesday the state welcomed 40.4 million visitors last year and they spent more than $12.4 billion. The economic impact of tourism has increased by 30 percent since 2009.

"From big cities to small towns, there's something for everyone in Missouri," Nixon said. "I appreciate the work of our Division of Tourism, and their local partners throughout the state, who continue to make Missouri a destination for visitors from around the world."

Most of the visitors were from Kansas or Illinois. 400,000 international tourists visited the state in 2014, which is a 7.5 percent increase from 2013.

Nixon's budget for 2017 includes an additional $3 million to help Missouri's tourism marketing efforts.