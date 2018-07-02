Touted as clean power source of the future, renewable energy stymied by transmission obstacles

MOBERLY (AP) — An international climate agreement, U.S. energy policies and numerous state laws encourage the development of renewable energy.

Yet the advancement of wind and solar power is being slowed or blocked by government regulation of large transmission lines.

Regulators in Arkansas and Missouri, for example, have rejected power lines seeking to carry wind energy hundreds of miles east from the plains of Kansas and Oklahoma.

Federal agencies have taken six to eight years to review proposals for power lines carrying renewable energy to southwestern states from Wyoming and New Mexico. The process has moved slowly even after President Barack Obama's administration pledged a "rapid response."

Technical challenges also exist. The nation's regional electric grids were not designed to move electricity from one part of the U.S. to an entirely different area.