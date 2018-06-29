Tow Truck Driver Accused of Stealing Vehicles

CLAYTON, Mo. - A tow truck driver is accused of stealing two vehicles that had broken down in St. Louis County.

Authorities say 55-year-old Leonard Ingram stole a vehicle that broke down along Interstate 70 near Maryland Heights earlier this month.

St. Louis County police say Ingram also stole a broken-down vehicle previously near Interstate 270 and Lewis and Clark Boulevard, though the date of that theft was not released. He is also charged with attempted vehicle theft for a third incident in October.

Ingram is jailed on $25,000 bond and does not yet have a listed attorney.