Town Celebrates 150 Years

Historian Bill Auchly says the city was officially given a deed by the state 150 years ago. He says the city is actually older than that. As the town expert, Auchly said the city has come together in both good times and bad.

"Even during the Depression, when times were really tough, there was action in this town, there was business going on. We had several businesses came to town, opened up at that time," Auchly said.

Current Montgomery City residents said they enjoyed the weekend of celebration.

"The best of all small towns is right here, in that not too big so that we know each other, we help each other, it's the right size for now and through the years," resident Jane McQuie said.

The mayor of Montgomery City said he doesn't think the town has changed much in 150 years.

"We like to stay streamlined with one street light," Mayor Jeff Porter said.