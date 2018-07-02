Town Evacuated After Propane Leak

LEWISTOWN (AP) - A leaking propane tank forced the entire town of about 580 residents to be evacuated last night. Lewis County emergency management director David Keith says a 15-thousand gallon tank owned by Heetco in the middle of town was leaking. Authorities say both vapor and liquid were leaking through a safety valve, a potential fire hazard. No one has been reported injured. Buses took some residents to Highland High School or the First Baptist Church in Ewing where the Red Cross helped with shelter needs. Officials say it's possible people could be out of their homes for two or three days. They say about 13 miles of Route 6, from the northeast Missouri communities of Ewing to La Belle, have been closed.