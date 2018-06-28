Town Gets Post-Tornado Help

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

State provides another $500,000 for Caruthersville tornado recovery CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- The state of Missouri is providing another half (m) million dollars to help the Bootheel town Caruthersville recover from the devastating tornado that struck last spring. Governor Blunt made the announcement yesterday. Mayor Diane Sayre says the money will help pay for street and drainage repair work. A powerful F-3 tornado struck Caruthersville April second, 2006, taking out roughly half the town of six-thousand. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)