Town Reflects On Tragedy

1 decade 1 year 2 months ago Thursday, July 05 2007 Jul 5, 2007 Thursday, July 05, 2007 6:59:14 PM CDT July 05, 2007 in News
There's an old saying that Americans always pull together during times of tragedy. One year ago, a tragedy in this small town showcased what the human spirit is all about.

Residents of Clinton said that there was no warning whatsoever, and only the hand of God could explain their luck.

One year ago, Clinton Mayor Gus Wetzel was just hoping to find 10 healthy people.

"I was probably more mayor that night," Wetzel said.

Wetzel is also a surgeon, and he's very proud of his hometown.

"I took the first interview and it was negative about everything that could go wrong. I was determined we were not going to tell that story," Wetzel said. "We had a great story to tell about our community that weeps together, plays together, and we work together."

Kevin Young was among the trapped.

"The chair fell out from under me, and I'm going down and stuff is falling on me," he said.

Don Eaton, another trapped Elks member, remembered how it was that night.

"The floor fell out from under them. The building went down, I tried to leave," Eaton said. 

"The floor went out from underneath me and I fell from the second floor to the bottom floor. I could talk to the other eight people... I could see four others. We were leary because everytime you moved more bricks would fall or something there was piled above us. The big screen TV fell against my leg and kept that wall from crushing me," Eaton said.

Eaton says he can sort of laugh about it now, with one exception - the Elks Club lost its leader.

"We hated that we lost Tony," he said.

Tony Komer had gone to the third floor to prepare for the evening's initiation ceremony.

"He served as an inspiration," Wetzel said. "He was doing something he loved and his life was cut all too short."

So Wetzel decided to host a mayor's prayer breakfast one year later. The Clinton Community Center was packed. Kansas City Fire Chief Smoky Dyer served as guest speaker.

"If you look at Clinton a year ago, things aren't really as bad as you think. If you want a great example of what's right with America, it was displayed here one year ago today," Dyer said.

Chief Dyer was in charge of the rescue that night.

Video from one year ago showed rubble piled here, but also concerned faces from Clinton residents gathered across the street from the fallen Lodge.

"And then for all the citizens who gathered at the square, where many times we have trouble with these crowds, but these people weren't there as gawkers," Dyer said. "They were there you could see it in their faces - they were passionate and worried about the entrapment of their fellow citizens," he said.

Don made it out about midnight. "We were afraid someone was going to take a truck and hook a chain to it and start pulling. That was the last thing that needed to happen," he said.

Kevin Young made it out at 12:32. He can't wait to see Clinton's new Elks Lodge - a new building to replicate the old.

The foundation is poured, a foundation not only for the building, but for the community.

"Life has never been the same since that tragedy," Wetzel said. "We lost an honored citizen, but we also but we also celebrated the rescue of those who were entrapped. There's a beautiful new foundation where the elks complex will stand in a 12 month period," he said.

Investigators said a bad foundation caused the collapse.

The building dated back to the 1880's. One of rescue groups on the scene -- the Missouri Task Force 1, is based out of Columbia.

More News

Grid
List

Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
Heritage Festival returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation celebrates its 41st annual Heritage Festival and Craft show Saturday and Sunday. The... More >>
57 minutes ago Saturday, September 15 2018 Sep 15, 2018 Saturday, September 15, 2018 8:04:00 AM CDT September 15, 2018 in News

Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
Trump heading to Missouri as Republicans eye key Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump is coming to Missouri as he pushes for Republican Josh Hawley to unseat... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:48:47 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
Columbia students from the Philippines react to Super Typhoon Mangkhut
COLUMBIA - Super Typhoon Mangkhut reached the Philippines Friday and will move west to China and Vietnam. According to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:42:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
Three more members of Task Force One to assist in Florence response
COLUMBIA - Three more members of Missouri Task Force One have been activated to assist in Tropical Storm Florence response... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
FNF Week 4: High school football photos and videos
COLUMBIA - After two weeks of rain, high school football players around mid-Missouri finally get to play under mostly clear... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 5:27:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in Friday Night Fever

St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
St. Joseph man charged in fatal boat accident
ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A St. Joseph man faces two felony charges after a fatal boating accident during the Memorial... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 4:11:35 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
STEM programs and drug treatment courts are moving forward
JEFFERSON CITY - House Bills 2 and 3 are now waiting for the governor's approval, to take affect in Missouri.... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 3:03:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
Woman charged in shooting death of Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police say a man and woman went to the movies together hours before the man was... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 2:46:52 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
University of Missouri System announces $260 million in investments
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri System President Mun Choi outlined a plan Friday for $260 million in investments over... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 12:07:00 PM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
UPDATE: Judge orders removal of Amendment 1 from November ballot
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge ordered the Missouri Secretary of State's office Friday to remove Amendment 1 from... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:53:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
Missouri U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt stands by Judge Brett Kavanaugh
ST. LOUIS (AP) — U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri believes Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed by... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 11:11:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
Missouri lawmakers pass high school computer science bill
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri high school students could apply a computer science credit toward math, science or practical... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 10:38:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
(CNN) -- At least five people, including a mother and her infant, have died in North Carolina as Tropical Storm... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
UPDATE: Manafort pleads guilty, will cooperate with special counsel
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort agreed Friday to cooperate with the special counsel's Russia investigation as... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 9:36:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
Some Bob Evans sausage links recalled, may contain plastic
XENIA, Ohio (AP) — The Agriculture Department says Bob Evans Farms is recalling nearly 47,000 pounds (21,318... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:58:45 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
Teen charged with kicking cat like ball in Snapchat video
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 19-year-old has been charged with kicking a cat like it was a ball on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 8:25:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
Stephens College aims to address need for more physician assistants
COLUMBIA - Stephens College will see the first graduating class for its master's of physician assistant studies program. Administrators hope... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 7:09:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News

Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
Dozens trapped in storm surge as Hurricane Florence makes landfall in North Carolina
(CNN) -- Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, but its crawling pace and overwhelming storm surges are setting... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 Friday, September 14, 2018 6:50:00 AM CDT September 14, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9am 76°
10am 81°
11am 84°
12pm 86°