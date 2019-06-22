Townhome community celebrates Christmas early

1 year 5 months 4 weeks ago Friday, December 22 2017 Dec 22, 2017 Friday, December 22, 2017 7:33:00 PM CST December 22, 2017 in Top Stories
By: Chelsea Haynes, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - In a neighborhood that is sometimes stigmatized, a visit from St. Nick can be a bright spot.

“Santa Claus is coming!” shouted an eight-year-old girl holding a candy cane.

The holiday celebration took place inside of the Columbia Square Apartments and Claudell Homes on Friday.

Property manager Gina Weber said this is the first time the community has something special for the holiday, but the children are used to Friday afternoons being a time for treats.

Earlier this year, a maintenance supervisor started buying candy and it quickly became a tradition.

“We hook up the trailer to the golf cart and we go out and hand out candy to the kids,” Weber said.  

But this Friday was different. There were bells attached to the golf cart, and when Weber and other employees at West Worley went inside,  they gave children and other residents teddy bears and sweet treats.

“We want to be a very positive influence to all of the kids out here, and families because this is their homes,” Weber said.

She said the complex has at least 50 children and 15 older residents. She said she takes it upon herself to make sure the children feel comfortable and to check up on the older residents on a regular basis.

The property is expanding on what's already been a tradition for Thanksgiving.

"In the past couple of years, at Thanksgiving we draw names for a turkey. For Christmas, it was ham,” Weber said.

She said residents who pay their rent on time, they're qualified to be in the drawing.

Columbia Square Townhomes and Claudell Homes are also home the HIKE Program, which stands for Help Instill the Key to Education. It's an afterschool program that caters to 30 children every week.

Service Coordinator Natalee Thorto said the children have an in-house reading specialist and enrichment lessons weekly.

Weber said she was proud of Friday's event.

“It makes it all worthwhile to see their little faces,” Weber smiled.

 

More News

Grid
List

Mizzou javelin takes first and second in USATF U20 Outdoor Championship
Mizzou javelin takes first and second in USATF U20 Outdoor Championship
MIRAMAR, FLORIDA - Mizzou javelin throwers Ava Curry and Skylar Ciccolini take first and second place in the 2019 USA... More >>
1 hour ago Saturday, June 22 2019 Jun 22, 2019 Saturday, June 22, 2019 9:57:00 AM CDT June 22, 2019 in Sports

Boonville's "Heritage Days" hopes to thrive despite floods
Boonville's "Heritage Days" hopes to thrive despite floods
BOONVILLE - Recent flooding aside, organizers refused to cancel "Heritage Days." High water covered railroad tracks and streets, preventing... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 11:05:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury
Eight sex offenders from Callaway County indicted by grand jury
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Eight sex offenders have been indicted by a grand jury following investigations by the Callaway County Sheriff's... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 9:40:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Police: Multiple guns stolen from Columbia gun shop
Police: Multiple guns stolen from Columbia gun shop
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing "multiple weapons" from a gun shop.... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:33:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Missouri Rep. Clay co-sponsors resolution to impeach Trump
Missouri Rep. Clay co-sponsors resolution to impeach Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri Rep. William Clay Jr. has joined two other Democratic congressmen in sponsoring a resolution to impeach... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:16:53 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Patrol reopens 22-mile section of Osage River for boating
Patrol reopens 22-mile section of Osage River for boating
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reopened a 22-mile section of the Osage River for... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Judge sides with Missouri newspaper in open records lawsuit
Judge sides with Missouri newspaper in open records lawsuit
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has sided with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a lawsuit challenging the state's effort... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 6:45:48 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Condo fire origin found; cause still unknown
Condo fire origin found; cause still unknown
COLUMBIA – Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall Jim Pasley found the origin of Thursday's fire on the second floor deck... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 3:09:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Missouri DHSS denies St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license renewal
Missouri DHSS denies St. Louis Planned Parenthood's license renewal
ST. LOUIS - Today the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services denied Planned Parenthood of St. Louis its abortion... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:59:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Cole County Assessor charged with assault
Cole County Assessor charged with assault
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County's Sheriff's Office says County Assessor Christopher Estes punched someone in the face in a... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:18:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
NextGen Precision Health Initiative official launch
COLUMBIA - The new precision medicine building being built on the MU campus has an official name: NextGen Precision Health... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, June 21 2019 Jun 21, 2019 Friday, June 21, 2019 2:08:00 PM CDT June 21, 2019 in News

Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
Boonville's "Heritage Days" first large community event since flooding
BOONVILLE - In the first big event since the flood, Boonville is celebrating "Heritage Days" this week. Initially, there... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:24:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
Veteran hiking nationwide for suicide prevention passing through mid-Missouri
CLIMAX SPRINGS - An army veteran and Columbia College graduate hiking across America to raise awareness for suicide prevention is... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:35:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
Jefferson City looks forward to continued recovery one month after tornado
JEFFERSON CITY - Saturday marks one month since the devastating EF-3 tornado hit Jefferson City. Businesses like Special Olympics... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 8:03:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
UM System's big bet on precision medicine claims jobs, notoriety to campus
COLUMBIA - A new $220.8 million medical facility is being called the boldest and most innovative investment in UM System... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 7:27:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Fire damages condos in north Columbia
Fire damages condos in north Columbia
COLUMBIA - Spencer's Crest Condominiums caught on fire Thursday afternoon, and Columbia Fire Department was still investigating the cause several... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
More people indicted in deadly duck boat sinking
SPRINGFIELD - Two more people have been indicted for the duck boat accident that killed 17 people in Branson last... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News

Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
Deputies arrest two people, one of them naked, in drug bust
JAMESTOWN - Moniteau County deputies say they came across a bizarre drug scene Wednesday and ended up arresting two people,... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2019 Jun 20, 2019 Thursday, June 20, 2019 3:31:00 PM CDT June 20, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 20 active weather alerts
12pm 83°
1pm 86°
2pm 90°
3pm 93°