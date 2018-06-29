Towplows Receive National Attention

MISSOURI - A snow plow originating in Missouri five years ago is now getting national attention. MoDOT made the towplow back in 2005. Since then it's cut employee and labor costs by almost half.



The towplow is a steerable plow that's pulled behind a snowplow truck. The towplow swings out to one side making it more efficient than standard snow plows. This feature doubles the plow width of a typical snowplow truck.



One MoDOT technician says this feature allows the plows to clear major roadways with only two plows instead of four.



This past week, the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials chose the plow as a focus technology. This makes Missouri the lead state in wide-plowing technology.



MoDOT has more than 60 towplows working to clear the roads this winter. It should take another two years before the plows appear throughout the U.S.