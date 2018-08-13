Toxic chemical closes police building for several days
NIXA (AP) — A southwest Missouri police building has reopened after a box of the potentially toxic chemical sodium cyanide was taken to a medical drop box there.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that a man took the box to the Nixa Police Department last Friday in an attempt to dispose of it. Lt. Jeff Lofton, of the Christian County Sheriff's Department, says the man found the box after a move.
Whitney Weaver, of the Nixa Fire Protection District, says the man wound up taking the box with him when he left the police building.
Weaver says a clerk who handled a bottle in the box thought she felt ill effects. She and another clerk went to the hospital, but were OK. The building was closed for several days before reopening Wednesday.
