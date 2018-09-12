Toy Companies Offer Suggestions for Kids with Disabilities

COLUMBIA - Toy distributors and national disability organizations want to help shoppers find the perfect gift for children with disabilities this holiday season. Toys R Us lists toys that encourage play for children with physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities. The list identifies toys by the skills they help build or reinforce, such as auditory, fine motor, creativity, visual, self esteem and language. Its website also narrows searches by age and gender.



An MU ADA expert, Julie Brinkhoff, suggests looking for toys and puzzles with larger pieces for children with limited motor skills. Brinkhoff reminds shoppers that children with disabilities are still interested in the types of toys their peers are interested in. A soccer ball might be on a child's wish list so the American Federation for the Blind recommends a soccer ball that bleeps.



Parenting.com gives helpful suggestions to parents, like trading "paint by number" type gifts for open ended crafts that give kids with ADHD more creative license.



