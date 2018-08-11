Toy Recall Website Launched

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--3rd NewsMinute,0243Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) Missouri lawmakers return to Jefferson City today for a special session. They convene at 1 p.m. to consider an economic development package and a measure to speed up bridge repairs. A glitch has been delaying state plans to award a single bid to repair and maintain about 800 bridges. NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) -- A Sunday service for three men killed in a Neosho church shooting stressed eacial and religious unity. About 200 people of various races and religions gathered at the First Congregational Church where the pastor and two associate pastors were fatally shot. The service featured songs and prayers in the native language of the Micronesians, in Cherokee and in English. KASEYVILLE, Mo. (AP) -- At least two people drowned over the weekend in Missouri. The body of 31-year-old Charlotte McCubbins of Clifton Hills yesterday was pulled from Thomas Hill Reservoir in north-central Missouri. She disappeared while swimming with her husband late Saturday. And 24-year-old Brandi Tangora drowned late Saturday while swimming in Table Rock Reservoir. JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP0 -- Missouri Attorney General Jay Nixon has launched a Web site to serve as a toy recall clearinghouse, combining information from several federal agencies. It's in response to Mattel's massive recall last week of 9 million toys made in China that contain small magnets or could have lead paint that can be dangerous if ingested. Web site: http://www.ago.mo.gov/recalls (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-08-20-07 0800CDT