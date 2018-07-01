Toys for Tots Distributing Toys an Extra Day

COLUMBIA - Toys for Tots volunteers were up at 4 a.m. Christmas Day distributing toys to recipients, but they will extend distribution an extra day. Toys for Tots spokesman Dannie Weddle said volunteers worked Christmas Eve and Christmas day, and will be finishing the last deliveries on Dec. 26.



Just five days ago Toys for Tots was about $7,000 short on its goal for the holiday season. Weddle told KOMU earlier this week that more children were in need this year than last year.

Weddle said Toys for Tots met its goal yesterday, and filled the last 216 applications.

Weddle said after he knew they had enough money to complete all the applications Toys for Tots received, he said people still wanted to donate anyway.

"Some people wanted to give money anyway, and that went into the Toys for Tots bank," he said.

For more information on volunteering or donating at Toys for Tots, visit its website.