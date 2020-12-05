JEFFERSON CITY – Clad in leather jackets, the Hooligan Charitable Riding Group gave up their bikes on Saturday.
The group spent $500 on children's bicycles to donate to the 73rd annual Toys for Tots.
Bryan Boyce, a member of the riding charitable group, said he had mentioned the effort in passing to his co-members.
"I mentioned this box and asked if any of the guys wanted to bring it and drop it off in our toys for tots box," Boyce said. "After I did that, our president made a motion to donate $500 worth of bicycles to the Toys for Tots."
Toys For Tots is helmed by the U.S. Marine Corps. Marines met the group outside the Cole County courthouse to collect the donations.
Harold Faughn, a retired Marine, was impressed by how the community stepped up.
"This is a good, honest program for needy children and has been for 73 years and we want to keep it that way," Faughn said.
Cole County EMS also dropped off boxes of donations.
In all, Faughn said the community's generosity will strengthen the spirits of children during the holiday season, causing some to return the favor in the future.
"During their time, back when they were a needy child and they actually received, these people come back in, and with their children, and they actually donate to the program," Faughn said. "It's just heartfelt and wonderful."
Jefferson City Toys for Tots is receiving donations through Dec. 15.
A list of drop-off locations can be found by clicking here.