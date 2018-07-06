Track & Field Completes Bill Bergan Invite

6 years 5 months 6 days ago Saturday, January 28 2012 Jan 28, 2012 Saturday, January 28, 2012 6:21:00 PM CST January 28, 2012 in Tiger Talk
Source: www.mutigers.com

AMES, IA -- The Mizzou track and field team wrapped up competition at the Bill Bergan Invitational on Saturday and junior thrower Brooks Mosier was the highlight of the day, earning the event title in the men's shot put after measuring in at 18.40m. That mark ranks in the top 15 nationally this season and is a massive personal-best.

Laura Roxberg was the top performer of the day for the Tiger women as she placed second in the mile run at 4:44.09, a four-second personal-best for Tiger junior. That mark places her 14th nationally.

Staying on the track on the women's side, Sierra Gant placed sixth in the 200m dash with a time of 25.57 while teammate Sha'Rone Greenlaw placed just behind her in seventh place at 25.62. Senior Leslie Farmer also competed in the sprints for the Tiger women as she placed fifth overall in the 400m dash at 56.39. Greenlaw also ran in the 60m hurdles and clocked in at 9.05 to take 10th in the event. Lastly, the Tiger 4x400m relay team of Farmer, Greenlaw, Jasmine Webb and Wachter took third overall at 3:48.22.

Moving to the distance events on the women's side, Landon Wachter led the Tigers in the 800m run with a time of 2:14.15 while teammate Allison Ross finished just behind her in eighth place at 2:14.28. Next up was the 3,000m run where Bailey Belvis shined with a time of 9:35.10, placing her fifth overall.

In the field events, Camille Hayes took fourth in the high jump after clearing 1.70m while Camille Hackamack placed seventh and Emilee Dailey took eight. Staying in the field events, Heather Green took fourth in the pole vault after clearing 3.65m. Cortni Ervin was the Tigers' top finisher in the shot put at 14.29m while Melissa Coil was the top finisher in the weight throw at 17.80m.

Moving to the men's side, Ryan Blackwell placed fifth in the 400m dash with a time of 48.73 while Blake Irwin may have stolen the show for the Tiger men as he placed third in the 800m run with a time of 1:50.53. Teammate Ricky West also turned in a solid performance in the 800m run as he placed sixth at 1:52.21.

Senior Dan Quigley turned in a good time in the 3,000m run was well after clocking in at 8:11.18. Staying on the track, the men's 4x400m relay team turned in a third-place finish after clocking in at 3:14.60. The foursome was comprised of Blackwell, Irwin, West and Kellyn Fogarty.

In the field events, Mosier was the obvious highlight for the Tiger men was Mosier but a pair of throwers had great performances in the weight throw, highlighted by All-Big 12 honoree Jacob Bullinger who tool third at 18.09m. Brian Duncan finished sixth in the event at 17.53m.

