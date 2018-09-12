Track and Field results from CMU Invitational

FAYETTE, MO. -- The Central Methodist men's track and field team finished third overall Saturday in the Central Methodist Invitational, while the Eagle women's team placed fifth in the meet held at Hairston Track.

On the men's side, Central Methodist's DeMarcus Jackson finished first in the 100 meters in a time of 10.69 seconds, posting a National "B" standard. Derek Freeman was third in the race in a time of 11.02 seconds. Jackson and Freeman were joined on the 4x100 meter relay team by Marcus Lavergne and Cameron Blanton that took the spot in the finals in a time of 41.44 seconds, earning a National "A" standard.

The Eagles' Corey Schoene was second in the 800 meters in a time of 1:59.52. Dilan Simmons was second in the hammer throw with a toss of 44.87 meters.

Central Methodist's Cody Ervin was third in the 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.10 seconds. Bryan Lechner was third in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 57.23 seconds. Derek Musgrove was third in the triple jump with a mark of 12.99 meters. Kiefer Smith was third in the pole vault after clearing 4.25 meters.

On the women's side, Central Methodist's Kelly Klusmeyer posted a National "A" standard in the discus with a toss of 43.98 meters. Kate Fulton posted a National "B" standard in the high jump after clearing 1.65 meters, earning a first-place honor.

The Eagles' Kaitlyn Emig took third in the 400 meter hurdles in a time of 1:06.96. Shelby Garrigus finished third in the long jump with a mark of 5.27 meters.

Central Methodist's Stephanie Atkinson placed fourth in the pole vault after clearing 3.20 meters.

Central Methodist participates in the Saint Louis Billiken Invitational on April 12-13. The meet starts Friday, April 12 at 1 p.m. CT.

