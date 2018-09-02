Track Coach Hopes Pistorius Can Resume Career

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The longtime track coach of Oscar Pistorius says he thinks the shooting death of the double-amputee-runner's girlfriend was an accident. And the coach says he looks forward to the day when he can get Pistorius "back on the track."

The family of the woman who was shot and killed in the South African track star's home, meanwhile, says it's looking for answers. Reeva Steenkamp's mother told The Times in Johannsburg that she wants to know, "Why did this happen? Why did he do this?" She's quoted as saying, "Just like that she is gone."

Prosecutors will have a chance Tuesday in court to spell out why they believe Pistorius murdered his model-girlfriend, who was shot multiple times.

Pistorius remains in custody in a one-story police station in Pretoria. His family members deny he committed murder, though they have not addressed whether he shot her.

When word first emerged about the killing, there was speculation that Steenkamp had been mistaken for an intruder. Police say that's not something they are considering.