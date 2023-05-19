JEFFERSON CITY - Traffic will be restricted on Stadium Drive between Jackson Street and Mesa Boulevard Friday and Saturday due to the Missouri State High School Athletics Association track events being held in Jefferson City.
According to Jefferson City police, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., the traffic restriction will occur. Drivers are urged to be diligent in the area as there will be a large number of pedestrians.
Motorists are further advised to follow the directions of police officers assigned to the detail.