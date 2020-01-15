Tracking snow, ice, rain, potential flooding all in 24 hours on Friday

MID-MISSOURI - Another week in January, and another winter storm. This time around it will likely all happen in one day, on Friday January 17, 2020. Please stay tuned and keep checking back for updates.

The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 on our zero to five scale for Friday. This is because we expect issues and hazardous travel is possible.

To try and help you visualize this system it is important to know that temperatures will start cold in the morning, below freezing. By midday and early afternoon temps will be right around freezing. Then by the end of the afternoon and into the evening temperatures will go above freezing. All of this will change the type of precipitation we see at the surface.

FORECAST CONFIDENCE

We are fully confident in this storm system pushing through on Friday.

Our confidence is moderate (but not high) in the timing and accumulation of each type of precipitation. This is a tricky forecast due to the importance of temperatures throughout the troposphere (our weather-producing atmosphere). A temperature change of just a degree or two will change what we see, and nailing down that specific changeover time is difficult, but we are moderately confident in our forecast timing and accumulation at this time.

SNOW

This entire system will kick off with snowfall, due to the below freezing temps. Snow looks to move into mid-Missouri from the west between 5am and 9am. Snow will accumulate on the surface.

Overall, 1-2" is expected for most areas, with up to 3" possible north of HWY 24. This will melt before long...

ICE

As we approach midday and early afternoon temperatures are expected to rise to around the freezing point. This will change precipitation from snow to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain. Surfaces will become even slicker than the snow had created.

The time period for this icing is the most unknown at this time, but we are moderately confident in a time period between 9am to 1pm for the changeover from west to east. Icing may continue until 3pm-8pm depending on your location (remember the warmer air will move from west to east).

Overall, we expect 0.10" ice for most locations and up to 0.25" north of HWY 50. This will melt...

RAIN

Temperatures should go above freezing between 4pm and 8pm leading to precip. to transition from a wintry mix to regular rain. This rain will then continue overnight and into Saturday morning.

Overall, 1-2" rainfall is expected. However, due to the rain and the additional water from the melting snow and ice, and an already saturated ground, flooding will be possible Friday night and Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD TO FRIGID TEMPS

While we're here, might as well give you the First Alert to the coldest temps we've had in a while.

Sunday and Monday mornings may have temps in the 10s and wind chills at or below zero. Get ready to bundle up!