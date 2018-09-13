Tracking Those Behind Bars

The Department of Corrections' website is becoming very popular thanks to a new addition. The department takes phone calls everyday from people in the community wanting to know more about a certain prisoner. In order to cut out the middleman, they've decided to add a link to the website to make that information a little more accessible. This way visitors can see an offender basic information anytime they want.

"They have the tool now that they can look at it 24 hours a day and make sure that person is in prison." says Brian Hauswirth, Department of Corrections.

The site is easy to navigate, you just click in first and last name and hit search. You'll get the offenders' basic information like gender, race, date of birth, height and weight. But if you want more, you can click on the "Doc I.D." to pull up a picture and information about where they are behind bars.