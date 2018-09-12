Tractor Accident Kills SW Mo. Man

By: The Associated Press

FORDLAND (AP) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old man has been killed in a tractor accident in southwest Missouri.

The patrol says James L. Landolt of Springfield died Friday evening when the tractor he was driving jackknifed and overturned, throwing Landolt off the tractor. The patrol says the accident occurred as Landolt towed a trailer loaded with firewood down a steep hill on private property south of Fordland.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.