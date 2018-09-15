Tractor-Trailer Accident

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

UNION (AP) - An accident involving a tractor-trailer hauling logs leaves one person dead and three injured. The accident happened about 1:30 p.m. yesterday in eastern Missouri's Franklin County. Authorities say the tractor-trailer overturned and landed on two cars. The wreck forced the closure of Highway A for several hours. Killed was 68-year-old James Wilder of Leslie. His wife, Delores, is hospitalized with serious injuries. Also hospitalized in serious condition is 63-year-old Patricia Meyer of Washington, Missouri. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 60-year-old Jerry Setzer of Cherryville, had moderate injuries. An investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol continues.