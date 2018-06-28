Tractor Trailer Causes Five-Vehicle Accident, 2 Dead

GREENE COUNTY — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported two fatalities Wednesday morning on US 60 in Republic.

Drivers Lawrence M. Coan, 65 of Kimberling City, and Corey S. Gresham, 41 of Macon, died in a fatal car accident that involved five vehicles, two of them being tractor trailers.

The traffic report stated that three vehicles were stopped in the right lane at a traffic signal. One other vehicle was stopped in the left lane.

A fifth driver struck his tractor trailer into the rear of Coan's pickup stopped at the signal. This caused the pickup to hit the car in which Gresham was driving.

Gresham's vehicle hit the tractor trailer stopped in front of his car.

The SUV stopped in the left lane was only hit by debris, according to the report.

The Greene County coroner pronounced Coan and Gresham dead shortly after arrival around 9 a.m.

The other drivers were reported without injuries and were tested for alcohol, according to the traffic statement.

Officials transported the bodies to the Springfield Mortuary and notified both party's families.

Troop D now has 26 fatalities for the year of 2013.