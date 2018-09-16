Tractor Trailer Crash Closes Highway

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City highway is open after being closed for several hours Friday afternoon. Emergency crews closed eastbound US 50 at US 54 after a tractor trailer crashed into the barrier.



Jefferson City Police officers arrived at the scene around 3:30 p.m. The highway remained closed for approximately four and a half hours.

Jefferson City police closed all lanes to clear the pallets of paper being transported in the tractor trailer that had spilled across the lanes. The Missouri Department of Transportation assisted the officers in redirecting traffic over the section of highway, which is referred to as the tri-level.

The driver, 23-year-old John Larson, told officers he believes he was driving too quickly while changing lanes. He said his speed likely caused him to veer off the road and strike the concrete barriers and overpass pillars. The driver was not injured.