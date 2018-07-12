Tractor Trailer Fire Causes Delays on I-70

WARREN COUNTY - A tractor trailer fire caused severe delays on I-70 Sunday afternoon into the evening.

The tractor trailer caught on fire around 1:30 in the afternoon in the westbound lanes of I-70 just west of Warrenton. The Missouri Highway Patrol said a tow truck arrived on the scene around 2:30 and crews began to clear the scene.

At 8 p.m. Sunday evening traffic was still backed up more than seven miles. No one was injured.