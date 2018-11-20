Tractor Trailer Fire Causes Traffic Slowdowns

BOONE COUNTY - A tractor trailer fire early Wednesday morning caused minor traffic slowdowns on I-70 just east of Midway Truck Stop and Travel Plaza.

Boone County Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of a tractor trailer fire that was carrying 40,000 pounds of cat litter. Boone County Fire Department officials said the fire started in the wheel bearing and ignited along the back wheel. A fellow driver pointed out the blaze, and the trailer's driver pulled over and called the fire department.

Officials said the fire affected mainly the cardboard boxes that the cat litter was in, and the fire was quickly put out. The last reports said the trailer is currently being removed from I-70.

The incident caused minor traffic slowdowns as the trailer obstructed all of the shoulder and a small part of the driving lane.