Tractor trailer, pickup truck crash kills one in Gasconade County

ROSEBUD - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed a crash near Rosebud killed one person Tuesday morning. The accident happened along Highway 50 near Danz Road in Gasconade County around 10 a.m.

MSHP reports say 56-year-old driver Carolyn Smith died after her pickup truck crossed the center line of the road and struck a tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer driver was not injured.

MSHP confirmed a major crash team responded to the accident between a tractor trailer and pickup truck.

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Transportation were also at the scene.

(Editor's Note: KOMU.com has updated this story to include information from the crash report.)