Trading Spaces at the Ronald McDonald House

1 decade 2 years 4 months ago Thursday, February 23 2006 Feb 23, 2006 Thursday, February 23, 2006 5:06:48 PM CST February 23, 2006 in News

On East Stadium Boulevard, a big tent covers an outdoor workshop, but underneath it's a real circus.

"A lot of times we have to tone down the chaos. We don't want it to look out of control," volunteer Liz Snyder said. "It's a lot different than you think. It's crazy. They run around all day and all night. "

Liz is from State Farm Insurance and is just one of many volunteers who helped TLC transform the basement of the Ronald McDonald House of mid-Missouri, a place for families to stay while their children are in the hospital.

"The folks who designed the room did a wonderful job, it's held up so well," Ronald McDonald House Events Coordinator Amanda Korte said. "We've had more than 20,000 families at the house. This is such a real treat to have someone such as Doug come in and overhaul the place."

"What are the wheels for?" asked Doug Wilson, the designer on trading spaces and also the host of another new TLC show called "Moving Up."

"The make over here is extensive. This is a little different. There's more planning that goes into this. This is not Trading Spaces two days and a $1000," Wilson said. "We are putting a lot of attention to detail in this. There's a lot of quality going into this space."

To Doug, this is more than just another make over, because his own family knows the pain of having a seriously ill child.

"My nephew Tyler passed away last year. He was five years old and suffered a two and a half year bout with cancer. My family needed the assistance of Ronald McDonald House, and I was not aware of what the Ronald McDonald House really did until my family needed it."

So in five days, Doug along with producers, project managers and community volunteers did much more than just put a new coat of paint on the basement of the Ronald McDonald House. They completely transformed it.

The basement now contained new flooring, new furniture, and new computers for families to stay connected to loved ones back home as well as a state of the art home theatre system complete with nine recliners.

"Hit a remote and these lights will dim. Curtains will open up and the movie will start at the flip of a button," Wilson said.

And now that this make over circus has ended it's time to send in the clown. The Ronald McDonald House redo will appear in a series of vignettes on TLC beginning at 7:00 pm on October 29 on the show called "Moving Up." Ten mid-Missouri businesses donated goods or labor for the Ronald redo, everything from home theatre systems to paint.

