Traffic Backed Up on I-70 Eastbound

BOONE COUNTY - Boone County authorities were dispatched just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday to the scene of an accident on I-70 eastbound.

At least nine units responded to an accident near Exit 131. As of 3:45 p.m., traffic was backed up to areas near Route Z.

KOMU has a reporter on the scene. We will bring you the latest details as they develop.